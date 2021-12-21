Connecticut’s positivity rate reaches 9% as omicron variant spreads

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday morning that 9% of the coronavirus tests returned since Monday were positive.

Lamont says that's the highest single-day positivity rate since the state began doing significant amounts of testing, more than a year ago.

“While 9 percent is a staggering number, I want you to know that we do have the means to keep you safe,” Lamont said. “More importantly, you have the means to keep yourself safe.”

Lamont urges people to get a booster shot at one of the several locations offered across the state, and wear a mask in indoor public places.

There is no question about it — boosters are keeping people safe from severe Covid infections and out of the hospital.



We have over 700 locations and pop-up clinics around the state where you can get yours. Find one nearby at https://t.co/UlEhIlxacT pic.twitter.com/BhZ3zojwj2 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) December 20, 2021

Even with the existing holiday surge of COVID-19 in Connecticut and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the country, doctors say a booster still provides protection against serious illness. Limiting serious illness can also help keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The leader of Yale's COVID Tracker project says Omicron is now the dominant variant among outpatients tested by Yale-New Haven Hospital. Fifty six percent of the patients who tested positive for the illness have Omicron.

⚡️Yale-Connecticut #omicron update.



As of 12/20, we estimate that Omicron is now the dominant variant (56%) in outpatients tested by @YNHH.



Omicron's doubling rate of ~3.5 days is ~3x faster than Delta's during late spring/early summer.



Short 🧵 (1/5)https://t.co/VS6rDyvsqV pic.twitter.com/RyOD1JhnaU — Nathan Grubaugh (@NathanGrubaugh) December 21, 2021

Yale Public Health Professor Nathan Grubaugh says he expects Omicron will be the most common variant of the illness in the state by Christmas. He says Omicron should be the dominant variant across New England by today, based on regional data released by the CDC.