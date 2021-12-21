© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Connecticut’s positivity rate reaches 9% as omicron variant spreads

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published December 21, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST
Nathaniel Rivard 20, of Naugatuck leans back as COVID collection specialist Jon Schwartz administers a swab test during Griffin Health's COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Tunxis community college on November 12, 2020 in Farmington, Connecticut.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday morning that 9% of the coronavirus tests returned since Monday were positive.

Lamont says that's the highest single-day positivity rate since the state began doing significant amounts of testing, more than a year ago.

“While 9 percent is a staggering number, I want you to know that we do have the means to keep you safe,” Lamont said. “More importantly, you have the means to keep yourself safe.”

Lamont urges people to get a booster shot at one of the several locations offered across the state, and wear a mask in indoor public places.

Even with the existing holiday surge of COVID-19 in Connecticut and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the country, doctors say a booster still provides protection against serious illness. Limiting serious illness can also help keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The leader of Yale's COVID Tracker project says Omicron is now the dominant variant among outpatients tested by Yale-New Haven Hospital. Fifty six percent of the patients who tested positive for the illness have Omicron.

Yale Public Health Professor Nathan Grubaugh says he expects Omicron will be the most common variant of the illness in the state by Christmas. He says Omicron should be the dominant variant across New England by today, based on regional data released by the CDC.

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer