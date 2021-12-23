Guests test positive for COVID-19 after Gov. Lamont's holiday party

Governor Ned Lamont and his wife Annie hosted their annual holiday party at their Greenwich home on December 11. Lamont’s communications director confirmed that the following week after that event, “a small number of attendees” said they tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s spokesman Max Reiss told WNPR the Lamonts tested regularly after the event, and that each test was negative.

There’s no official word on whether the attendees were asked to wear masks. Reiss said all Greenwich guests had to show proof of full vaccination and negative test results to get into the party.

The December 11 party came about a week after the omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in New York.

COVID-19 cases have risen in Connecticut in the days since the gathering, forcing the cancellation of holiday tours of the Governor’s residence in Hartford for the second year in a row. Lamont said this week that he and his wife Annie decided to hold a virtual holiday event.

Lamont appears in this year’s video on a fully masked tour with a small group of children who live in the Hartford area. Reiss said the children’s visit happened before the December 11 private holiday party, on December 8.