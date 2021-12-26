The Year in Pictures from Connecticut Public

The year 2021 has been a rollercoaster of events to say the least. Connecticut Public’s photojournalists captured moments from every corner of the state as we collectively experienced a second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as daily life, weather events, and milestones.

At the beginning of the year we see a divine moment that was caught during one of our first snowfalls of the year, as well as FoodShare volunteers at Rentschler Field. Snow in Connecticut has never been easy and with the pandemic leaving many jobless, these two photos encapsulate the helping hands that others were able to give during some tough times.

Moving through the gallery you’ll see images depicting what the political climate was throughout 2021. Tensions were heavy with protests spreading across the country --to the point where the National Guards protected capitols and other state buildings in efforts to keep armed protestors from damaging buildings or those inside after the January 6th insurrection in Washington, D.C.

COVID-19 vaccines were a huge part of the year as some of the first doses were administered in late January. They came in phases, starting with first responders, the elderly and high risk, and finally moving throughout the year to high school students and kids. Proms and graduations were held at large venues outdoors. Cases began to subside as the weather got warmer and schools brought kids back to in person learning in the fall.

As climate change continues to affect daily life and change our landscape, the efforts to help keep CT green were challenged as one of the few recycling facilities in CT was shut down. Our state saw heavy rainfall and flooding with frequent downpours and a near miss by Hurricane Henri.

Celebrating and sharing the stories of cultural diversity is something that was cherished in many moments throughout the year. From the Puerto Rican Day Parade and Juneteenth Celebration that took place, to uncovering the honest realities of deportation, and to marches that continued to bring awareness to systemic racism.

The election season this fall was one of intense divisiveness, as board of education meetings became a battleground over opinions of masking and critical race theory. Still, there were moments of levity as seen above in a photo of a nun talking with with a candidate her supporters and a mother and son performing their civic duty.

Daily life will continue to unfold in the coming year amid a continued challenging time in our state and world. Cherish the moments that we experience together. Happy New Year from Connecticut Public!

