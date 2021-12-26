© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Year in Pictures from Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ayannah Brown
Published December 26, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST
1 of 29  — El CHINCHORREO
Shakria Soto dances with Luis Quiris after the CICD Puerto Rican Parade, "El CHINCHORREO CARAVAN & MUSIC" a thank you to healthcare & essential workers. The caravan ended with a celebration and vaccine clinic at Parkville Market in Hartford, Connecticut on June 5, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
2 of 29  — Snowstorm New Haven
Alex Cambreren helps Antoinette Prece off the bus before getting on at a bus stop in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven, Conn. as snow comes down during the state’s first major snowstorm of the year on February 1, 2021.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
3 of 29  — FOODSHARE
Volunteers load the cars and push the drivers through the line at Foodshare that has been distributing food at Rentschler Field in East Hartford since the start of the pandemic. This site alone has served over 227,000 households as of January 12, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
4 of 29  — Hartford Capitol 01-20-21
Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. Steven Stosonig and Spc. Eric Lyhne stand watch in front of the Supreme Court as a small group of demonstrators gather on the grounds of the State Capitol in Hartford on January 20, 2021. There was a heavy security presence at capitols throughout the country on the day of President Biden's inauguration due to threats of armed protests.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
5 of 29  — VACCINE
Juanita Sierra 70, reacts as she gets her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from University of Saint Joseph pharmacy intern Nicole Cammarota during the City of Hartford’s Department of Health and Human Services clinic for Hartford residents 75 and over at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on February 6, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
6 of 29  — minto_fairhaven.jpg
Volunteer Armando Ghinaglia speaks with a resident during Vaccinate Fair Haven on March 13, an event organized to bring more equity in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. About 265 people offered to walk door-to-door throughout Fair Haven, a low-income neighborhood with a majority Black and Latino population, and register age-eligible residents for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Allison Minto/Connecticut Public
7 of 29  — High School Student Vaccinations
Nikela, an East Hartford High School senior, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination shot on April 26, 2021. East Hartford High School brought a bus of seniors to the Pratt & Whitney vaccination site to help get younger residents across the state vaccinated.
Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public
8 of 29  — Black Lives Matter Protest
One day after the guilty verdicts against Derek Chauvin came down in the murder of George Floyd, Connecticut activists took to the streets looking to address people in the suburbs. The demonstration began in Hartford in front of the Governor’s Residence. It continued on Route 44 -- where traffic was briefly stopped -- and ended up at West Hartford’s Bishops Corner. Wayne Rawls, right, brings up the rear of the march wearing a hoodie printed with the faces of victims of police violence.
Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public
9 of 29  — Protest against removal of religious exemption from childhood vaccinations
Protesters gather at the State Capitol on April 27 to rally against a bill that would remove the religious exemption from school vaccination requirements.
Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public
10 of 29  — MIRA Recyling Center Hartford
Tom Gaffey (left), MIRA’s director of recycling and enforcement, and inspector Dan Heisler pick out contaminants from a load of single-stream recycling at the MIRA intermediate processing center in Hartford. lf an incoming load of recyclables isn’t heavily contaminated with trash, it gets sent to a recycling center in Berlin where the materials will be sorted and then later sold or shipped out of state. Materials were sorted in the Hartford facility until the end of April 2021 when the operation was outsourced to Murphy Road Recycling Incorporated facility in Berlin.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
11 of 29  — HARTFORD YARD GOATS
Two year old Rory Green of Wethersfield looks out from between mascots Chew Chew and Chompers while posing for a picture before the Hartford Yard Goats take on the Portland Sea Dogs at Dunkin Donuts stadium for their home opener in Hartford on May 11, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
12 of 29  — GLENDA
On a day filled with unexpected memories, Glenda Cardenas is brought again to sobbing tears putting the clothes she found in the attic in the bedroom she shared with her late husband Miguel Torres in Waterbury. She keeps the door to this room closed and will not sleep in the bedroom. At 24, she crossed the U.S. border undocumented and met and married Torres, a U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico. In 2018, Cardenas was deported to Honduras and was separated from her family who remained in Waterbury. Cardenas was allowed back temporarily this year after her husband became gravely ill.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
13 of 29  — PUERTO RICO
Six year-old Isabella Breira, daughter of Bianca Noroñas, at the home of her grandfather Felex Camacho in San Juan, Puerto Rico on July 16, 2021. Determined to find better opportunities for her daughter, Noroñas moved to Connecticut after Hurricane Maria. Four years later, she still feels the pain of leaving.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
14 of 29  — JUMP RECORD
Connecticut Parachutists Doug Hendrix, an instructor and demonstration jumper with Rhythm XP 8, broke an unofficial Connecticut skydiving record by completing 100 jumps in one day at Ellington Airport on June 16, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
15 of 29  — Juneteenth Celebration West Hartford
Lael Marie Saez performs with FriendZWorldMusic music during a Juneteenth celebration at West Hartford Town Hall in West Hartford on June 19, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
16 of 29  — 014_YIP_2021x.jpg
In West Hartford, the 2021 Juneteenth commemoration included the unveiling of a huge mural celebrating Black achievement. The centerpiece of the artwork features Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., flanked by prominent civil rights leaders Ella Baker and Bernard LaFayette. Above, Anthony Durant and Ebony Wilson take a selfie in front of the mural, created by local artist Corey Pane on the Noah Webster Library. The artwork is part of the CT Mural/RiseUp MLK39: Racial Equity Mural Tour project.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
17 of 29  — Prom During COVID
Chailyn Berrios, 17 and Jeymison Leboy, seniors from Bullard-Havens Technical High School, enjoy a unique outdoor prom experience during the pandemic at Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury. Some schools opted for a prom at Quassy, where students show up in formal wear, eat dinner, dance a little and then change into casual clothes and enjoy the rides.
Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public
18 of 29  — Hartford Public High School Graduation
The Hartford Public High School class of 2021 jump and cheer as they stream out of Dunkin' Donuts Park, diplomas in hand.
Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public
19 of 29  — Seasoned Hummel Hot Dogs tour
A worker moves a trolley of hot dogs along a rail system on the ceiling from the smoker where they were cooked into the cooling room at the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory in New Haven on June 22, 2021 just weeks away from the 4th of July holiday.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
20 of 29  — 24 Hours of LeMons
Clunkers-turned-race cars had their day to shine as Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park played host to 24 Hours of Lemons, an endurance race for cars made with less than $500. At the end of the race, Class A winners have the honor of their car being used as the judges’ stage for handing out awards. The trophies arrayed before it are for race winners as well as some more unique commendations. The “Heroic Fix” and “I Got Screwed” awards are long standing traditions.
Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public
21 of 29  — MDC TUNNEL PROJECT
The delivery pipe for cement and grout over the locomotive tracks over a hundred feet down in the launch shaft at the MDC tunnel project, that will be a 4 mile tunnel currently being dug under Hartford and West Hartford to manage storm water in Hartford on July 29, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
22 of 29  — New Hartford House
The New Hartford House on August 10 after a massive fire collapsed the rear of the structure and sent the 2nd and 3rd floors crashing to the first floor. All residents escaped the building, yet a 26 year old Burlington firefighter died after a medical emergency and two others were injured fighting the fire. The building was ultimately taken down.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
23 of 29  — RAIN
Glad her brother left early for work Shakera James 22, looks over damage to flooded cars caused by heavy rain in her apartment parking lot near South Whitney Street and Warrenton Ave in West Hartford, Connecticut on August 19, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
24 of 29  — HENRI
Lynde Point Lighthouse, or Saybrook Inner Lighthouse, near the mouth of the Connecticut River on Long Island Sound in Old Saybrook as Tropical Storm Henri dropped rain and wind in Old Saybrook, Connecticut on August 22, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
25 of 29  — CRASH_09-02-2021_JA_
A Cessna 560XL experienced a mechanical failure during takeoff from Robertson Airport in Plainville on September 2, 2021. The aircraft impacted the ground at Trumpf Inc. and crashed into the building bursting into flames. No one in the building was hurt. The four persons on the aircraft, two pilots and two passengers flying to North Carolina, did not survive.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
26 of 29  — AFGHAN FORMER INTERPRETER
A former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. forces that became a U.S. citizen in 2019, speaks with Connecticut Public at his home in West Haven on September 9, 2021. His mother became ill, so recently he sent his wife and two children to take care of her in Afghanistan. While they were there the country fell to the Taliban. The wife is a permanent resident and the children are U.S. citizens. However, they encountered several barriers trying to get out of the country and they were finally give the green light to leave they had to leave the mother behind.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
27 of 29  — SPORTS BETTING
John Seaton 59, of New York makes his picks as Sports Betting operators allowed patrons to place bets during a soft launch at Foxwoods Resort Casino September 30, 2021 in Ledyard, Connecticut.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
28 of 29  — Guilford BOE Race Melissa Jones School
Aly Passarelli, one of five conservative parents running for a seat on the Guilford Board of Education on a platform against the teaching of systemic racism and critical race theory in schools, talks to a Dominican nun from the Monastery of Our Lady of Grace in Guilford. Many residents say the debate over critical race theory has lead to divisiveness in the town they’ve never seen before, and has drawn national attention in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
29 of 29  — STEWART
97 year old Ann Dawson and her 63 year old son James M. Dawson fill out their ballots at Slade Middle School on November 02, 2021 in New Britain, Connecticut. Ann said, “It’s a good idea to vote.” James said, “I’m glad I got my mother to come out. I hope the two parties can come together.”
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public

The year 2021 has been a rollercoaster of events to say the least. Connecticut Public’s photojournalists captured moments from every corner of the state as we collectively experienced a second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as daily life, weather events, and milestones.

At the beginning of the year we see a divine moment that was caught during one of our first snowfalls of the year, as well as FoodShare volunteers at Rentschler Field. Snow in Connecticut has never been easy and with the pandemic leaving many jobless, these two photos encapsulate the helping hands that others were able to give during some tough times.

Moving through the gallery you’ll see images depicting what the political climate was throughout 2021. Tensions were heavy with protests spreading across the country --to the point where the National Guards protected capitols and other state buildings in efforts to keep armed protestors from damaging buildings or those inside after the January 6th insurrection in Washington, D.C.

COVID-19 vaccines were a huge part of the year as some of the first doses were administered in late January. They came in phases, starting with first responders, the elderly and high risk, and finally moving throughout the year to high school students and kids. Proms and graduations were held at large venues outdoors. Cases began to subside as the weather got warmer and schools brought kids back to in person learning in the fall.

As climate change continues to affect daily life and change our landscape, the efforts to help keep CT green were challenged as one of the few recycling facilities in CT was shut down. Our state saw heavy rainfall and flooding with frequent downpours and a near miss by Hurricane Henri.

Celebrating and sharing the stories of cultural diversity is something that was cherished in many moments throughout the year. From the Puerto Rican Day Parade and Juneteenth Celebration that took place, to uncovering the honest realities of deportation, and to marches that continued to bring awareness to systemic racism.

The election season this fall was one of intense divisiveness, as board of education meetings became a battleground over opinions of masking and critical race theory. Still, there were moments of levity as seen above in a photo of a nun talking with with a candidate her supporters and a mother and son performing their civic duty.

Daily life will continue to unfold in the coming year amid a continued challenging time in our state and world. Cherish the moments that we experience together. Happy New Year from Connecticut Public!

