© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Democrats oppose GOP's call to replace redistricting expert

By Susan Haigh // Associated Press
Published December 27, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST
181023_supreme_court-1.jpg
Frankie Graziano
/
Connecticut Public Radio
The Connecticut Supreme Court stepped in to appoint an expert to assist in redistricting last week, after the bipartisan commission tasked to redraw congressional district lines failed to reach an agreement on a new map.

Democratic members of the bipartisan redistricting commission have submitted a legal brief, opposing Republican efforts to have the Connecticut State Supreme Court reconsider its choice for a special master charged with redrawing the state’s congressional district boundaries.

Filed on Monday, the brief says Stanford University law professor Nathaniel Persily is “eminently qualified” to serve in the role. The state's highest court appointed Persily last week after the commission failed to reach agreement on how to redraw the congressional district lines.

The court has not yet acted on the GOP's motion to replace Persily with two special masters, which Republicans claims would be a more fair process.

News
Susan Haigh // Associated Press
Susan Haigh // Associated Press
See stories by Susan Haigh // Associated Press