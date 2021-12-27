Democrats oppose GOP's call to replace redistricting expert

Democratic members of the bipartisan redistricting commission have submitted a legal brief, opposing Republican efforts to have the Connecticut State Supreme Court reconsider its choice for a special master charged with redrawing the state’s congressional district boundaries.

Filed on Monday, the brief says Stanford University law professor Nathaniel Persily is “eminently qualified” to serve in the role. The state's highest court appointed Persily last week after the commission failed to reach agreement on how to redraw the congressional district lines.

The court has not yet acted on the GOP's motion to replace Persily with two special masters, which Republicans claims would be a more fair process.