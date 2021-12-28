Hartford HealthCare receives first shipment of new COVID-19 treatment pill

Hospital officials within the Hartford HealthCare system are touting the effectiveness of a new antiviral pill to fight COVID-19. The hospital system just received its first shipment of the Paxlovid pill Monday night. Paxlovid was developed in part by workers at Pfizer's Groton-based pharmaceutical facility.

Eric Arlia, Hartford Health Care’s vice president of pharmacy, said the pill is helpful because it can be taken at home. It may also be more effective in treating the Omicron variant than antibody infusions that require time in the hospital.

“It’s an alternative, if you will, to our monoclonal antibodies that are effective against the strain of COVID that we [had] at the time," Arlia said the delta variant was more responsive to the antibody treatments than the increasingly dominant omicron variant.

"So, as we shift more into Omicron, we’re actually losing two out of three of our monoclonal antibodies," Arlia explained. "It’s good to have another option to fall back on.”

There are now two antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 that’ve been authorized by the U.S. Federal Food and Drug Administration for emergency use.

The second pill is Merck’s Molnupiravir. Arlia told reporters on Tuesday that pill isn’t available to network hospitals yet, and that Paxlovid is “superior”.