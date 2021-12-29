© 2022 Connecticut Public

State delivery of rapid COVID-19 tests delayed by supply chain issues

Connecticut Public Radio | By Camila Vallejo
Published December 29, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST
Gov. Ned Lamont
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public

Connecticut’s shipment of COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits is currently delayed, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Tests were scheduled to arrive by plane on Thursday morning, but supply chain issues on the West Coast have delayed delivery. The new arrival timeline is unknown.

Lamont announced earlier this week that millions of free at-home test kits were headed to municipalities to curb the spread of COVID.

Distribution has been left up to cities and towns. Some had scheduled give-aways as early as Thursday afternoon.

