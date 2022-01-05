Governor Lamont is recovering from second hip replacement

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont underwent hip replacement surgery on Wednesday.

The governor's office said in a release that he is recovering at home. Lamont had the procedure done at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford.

About a year ago, Lamont had a similar surgery on the opposite side of his hip, according to Max Riess, Lamont's director of communications.

"His medical team says that he is on track for a speedy recovery," Riess said in a statement.

Lamont is expected to rest at home for the next several days, while also working remotely.