Democrats, Republicans to debate congressional district maps Friday

A hearing on redrawing the state's congressional districts is planned for Friday afternoon.

Democratic and Republican members of the General Assembly failed to reach agreement on a map by the deadline on December 21, which prompted the state Supreme Court to appoint a Stanford political science and law professor to finish the job. That map is due January 18. The Connecticut Mirror reports that during negotiations, Republican lawmakers sought bigger changes than Democrats would agree to adopt.

All five of the state's Congressional seats are held by Democrats, under the current map. Although they officially are not part of the committee tasked with redrawing the districts, those members of Congress reportedly did not agree on changes to the map.