Local Democrats want Stefanowski, Connecticut GOP to get tough on January 6

State Democrats want leadership from Connecticut’s Republican party to separate themselves from Donald Trump and the extremists that stormed the U.S. Capitol last year on his behalf.

Speaker of the House of Representative Matt Ritter was one of several ranking Democrats that spoke to reporters over Zoom Thursday. Ritter set the stage for the January 6 issue to become a platform talking point for Democrats in local elections this November, when he said he’ll ask all Republican candidates in his chamber if they believe Donald Trump actually won the 2020 presidential election.

Ritter also directly called on Bob Stefanowski, the last Republican nominee for governor and Governor Ned Lamont’s former rival for office, who has not yet announced another run.

“I want to know once and for all —will Bob Stefanowski support President Trump’s re-election efforts when he announces re-election?” Ritter said. “That’s the question and if the answer is yes, then you kind of know how he’ll be.”

Also on the one year anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Gov. Ned Lamont addressed the attack, although he wasn’t as direct as Ritter was. In a tweet, he called on Republicans and Democrats to denounce it.

“If you stand up for democracy and stand by our police, then all Republicans and Democrats alike must denounce the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol and those who inspired it,” Lamont tweeted.

Stefanowski didn’t say who he would back in the next presidential election when he emailed Connecticut Public a statement. He did say that Joe Biden won in 2020.

“Each and every person found responsible for this tragedy should be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” Stefanowski said. “But, while we can’t forget the way we all felt that day, President Biden won the election over a year ago. It’s time to move on from division and hyper partisanship and work together to provide the people of Connecticut with better public safety, a lower cost of living and a quality education for their kids.”

Stefanowski said he is not currently a candidate for governor.

Lamont has confirmed that he’ll run for re-election. The only other confirmed candidate is Republican Susan Patricelli Regan.

