State DOT advises residents to work from home, avoid snowy commute during worker shortage

A snow storm is forecasted to cause tricky morning commutes. While it’s expected to be moderate, dumping between three and six inches in some parts of the state, the Department of Transportation is asking motorists to prepare because of a shortage of plow drivers.

The state will likely get snow starting Thursday night into Friday morning. The storm is expected to move away by Friday midday, but the majority of accumulation could be seen during the morning commute.

The Department of Transportation is asking motorists to stay off the roads and work from home, if possible, according to the agency’s twitter account. Motorists are also reminded to check brakes, tires, gas and more in preparation of the storm.

State officials said the agency is experiencing staffing shortages that could affect response times. Usually the highway operations team has 1,600 people available. The department said it is down about 450 people, due to vacancies and health conditions including COVID-19.