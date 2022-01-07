Snow blankets Connecticut, canceling schools and slowing roads

Parts of Connecticut woke up to more than 10 inches of snow Friday, as a winter storm crossed the state causing accidents on the state’s major highways.

State transportation officials are recommending people stay home if they can. For those on the roads, they’re asking for extreme caution as the plows are out doing their work. Parking bans have been extended throughout the state, as have public school closures -- including Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, and elsewhere.

The governor has also closed state office buildings to the public.

The storm moved into the Northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker urged people to stay off the roads Friday and take public transportation if possible, as the storm was forecast to drop as much as a foot of snow in coastal areas of the state. Schools in Boston closed, and Providence, Rhode Island, public schools switched to distance learning, but New York City kept the nation's largest public school system open.

This story includes information from The Associated Press and will be updated.