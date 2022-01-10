Childcare centers say they need federal funds to help through COVID-related staff shortages

Childcare providers told state officials on Monday that federal aid is necessary to address ongoing staff shortages and nearly 100 classroom closures due to COVID-19. The shortage comes as the state’s Coronavirus positivity rate hovers just above 23% on Monday, with confirmed community spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

In 2020, Connecticut data shows that out of the 1410 licensed childcare centers and 1886 licensed family childcare homes, 27 have closed due to COVID-19. That is less than 1% of the state’s licensed childcare centers that are currently closed, but the recent surge of cases is keeping childcare workers at home. In some cases, that leads to sudden closures and leaves some children with nowhere to go.

Childcare providers said the way centers are being funded now can’t address the need for quality childcare, which was already vulnerable before the pandemic.

“It’s exceedingly vulnerable in the pandemic, and it will continue post-pandemic if we don’t figure out how to get this right,” said David Morgan, the president and CEO of TEAM, a nonprofit human services agency serving the Naugatuck River Valley.

Morgan spoke at a press conference Monday morning with government officials and childcare providers. He said put providers are losing workers for various reasons ,from COVID-19 quarantine to finding positions with better pay.

Lamont said early pandemic relief funds from the federal government helped raise pay for childcare workers, train more daycare providers, and helped cover tuition. He said the state is also piloting a workforce bonus program for qualified workers with higher academic degrees.

Monette Ferguson, executive director for Alliance for Community Empowerment, a Bridgeport-based nonprofit agency that fights against poverty, said childcare classes have been open and closed due to COVID exposure. She said there’s only so much they can do to retain workers with the funding they have.

“We’re constantly looking for innovative ways to attract folks to the workforce but there’s no simple, easy solution,” Ferguson said.

The State’s Office of Early Childhood Commissioner, Beth Bye, said the U.S. Senate needs to pass the Build Back Better Act, which includes help for childcare providers and help to make childcare more affordable.

“Connecticut would get an additional $168 million in the first year and that would increase over time and would allow us to design and build a system that pays a fair wage and track the workforce,” said Bye. “And assure that families don’t pay more than 7% of their income on childcare.”

Bye confirmed about 100 classrooms are currently shuttered due to staffing issues.

Information from the Associated Press is included in this report.

