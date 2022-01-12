Healthcare leaders: Connecticut nursing homes face severe staffing shortages

Healthcare leaders in Connecticut reported a severe staffing shortage in the state’s long-term care facilities at a meeting of the Nursing Home Financial Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

Matthew Barrett, President of the Connecticut Association of Healthcare Facilities, the largest association of long-term healthcare organizations in the state, said this is a statewide issue and a long-term problem.

“Nursing homes have been reporting all across the state, for many weeks now, an inability to meet their fundamental requirements to staff sufficiently to address the care needs of their residents,” Barrett said.

Lawrence Santilli, Chair of the Connecticut Association of Healthcare Facilities, attributed the shortage to a combination of factors. He said many staff are absent due to COVID illness or exposure, burnout, and low wages. He argued that nursing pools, groups of “floater” nurses who work at healthcare facilities as needed, were also partly responsible. He said they sometimes charge exorbitant wages that outpace in-house staff compensation.

“We need the pools, so they are then allowed to charge whatever they want. I had one pool charge me $84 an hour for a nurse’s aide,” Santilli said. “This is war.”

One committee member proposed the new standard wage for in-house nurse’s aides should be around $25 per hour.

Barrett said the staffing shortage is keeping long-term care facilities from returning to full occupancy. He reported a 78% occupancy level across Connecticut nursing homes, which he said is six percent higher than the national average. Still, some state facilities have had to turn potential residents away.

“Many nursing homes report an inability to take admissions across the state. We hear that more and more on a daily basis,” said Barrett.

The committee plans to conduct a study of nurse wages to see if raises need to be instituted.

