News

U.S. Secretary of Education celebrates in-person schooling amid COVID-19 surge

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kay Perkins
Published January 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST
1 of 10  — U.S. Sec. Miguel Cardona visits Groton schools
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Rep Joe Courtney visits Mr. Collin Powers 2nd Grade Class at Thames River Magnet School in Groton, CT on January 14, 2022. They spoke with students and education leaders about the school’s manufacturing pipeline and the Biden Administration’s efforts to support career and technical education. Under the Build Back Better framework, an investment of billions of dollars would go towards supporting workforce development programs.
Greg Miller for Connecticut Public
2 of 10  — U.S. Sec. Miguel Cardona visits Groton schools
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney visit Mrs Kerry Leff’s 1st Grade Class at Thames River Magnet School in Groton, CT.
Greg Miller
3 of 10  — U.S. Sec. Miguel Cardona visits Groton schools
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney and tour Thames River Magnet School with Principal Jamie Giordano in Groton, CT on January 14, 2022. They spoke with students and education leaders about the school’s manufacturing pipeline and the Biden Administration’s efforts to support career and technical education. Under the Build Back Better framework, an investment of billions of dollars would go towards supporting workforce development programs.
Greg Miller
4 of 10  — U.S. Sec. Miguel Cardona visits Groton schools
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney speak with Tyler Robinson White (right), junior welding student at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT on January 14, 2022.
Greg Miller
5 of 10  — U.S. Sec. Miguel Cardona visits Groton schools
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney watch Tyler Robinson White perfrom a welding demonstration at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT on January 14, 2022.
Greg Miller
6 of 10  — U.S. Sec. Miguel Cardona visits Groton schools
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney talk to Mark Hill CEO of Eastern Connecticut Workforce Investment Board at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT on January 14, 2022.
Greg Miller
7 of 10  — U.S. Sec. Miguel Cardona visits Groton schools
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney sit down with students and discuss the students' plans for the future at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT on January 14, 2022. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney toured Thames River Magnet School and Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT and spoke with students and education leaders about the school’s manufacturing pipeline and the Biden Administration’s efforts to support career and technical education. Under the Build Back Better framework, an investment of billions of dollars would go towards supporting workforce development programs.
Greg Miller
8 of 10  — U.S. Sec. Miguel Cardona visits Groton schools
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney sit down with students and discuss the students' plans for the future at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT on January 14, 2022. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney toured Thames River Magnet School and Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT and spoke with students and education leaders about the school’s manufacturing pipeline and the Biden Administration’s efforts to support career and technical education. Under the Build Back Better framework, an investment of billions of dollars would go towards supporting workforce development programs.
Greg Miller
9 of 10  — U.S. Sec. Miguel Cardona visits Groton schools
Alex Whittle, a Senior in the Plumbing and Heating Dept at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT, spoke with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney as they toured Thames River Magnet School and Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT on January 14, 2022. Sec Cardona and Rep Courtney spoke with students and education leaders about the school’s manufacturing pipeline and the Biden Administration’s efforts to support career and technical education. Under the Build Back Better framework, an investment of billions of dollars would go towards supporting workforce development programs.
Greg Miller
10 of 10  — U.S. Sec. Miguel Cardona visits Groton schools
Juliana Walker, a Senior in Bio Science and Environmental Technology Dept at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT, spoke with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney as they toured Thames River Magnet School and Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton, CT on January 14, 2022. Sec Cardona and Rep Courtney spoke with students and education leaders about the school’s manufacturing pipeline and the Biden Administration’s efforts to support career and technical education. Under the Build Back Better framework, an investment of billions of dollars would go towards supporting workforce development programs.
Greg Miller

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stopped by two schools during his visit to his home state of Connecticut Friday, where he primarily discussed the Biden administration’s push to develop technical education programs in K-12 schools. During the visit, he celebrated that 98 percent of schools across the country were open in-person.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that our students and staff feel safe, that they have the tools that they need,” Cardona said.

He emphasized parents should be getting their children vaccinated, and that schools should be using testing to combat the current rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“With the American Rescue Plan funds, there are funds there for that. We just have to make sure we’re continuing to follow the mitigation strategies that we know work. Increasing vaccination, that’s the best tool we have, and providing tests,” Cardona said.

Cardona lauded the Biden administration’s announcement that it would send 10 million new tests to schools.

Cardona’s remarks come on the heels of criticism from several educator unions, who objected to similar statements from Governor Ned Lamont objecting to temporary remote learning for schools. Critics of Lamont say there are not enough tests to actually keep students and faculty safe. Teachers in some schools protested by wearing black this week.

Some districts and individual schools in Connecticut have made the independent decision close due to COVID-19-fueled staff shortages, in the weeks since returning from holiday break.

Kay Perkins
Kay Perkins
