News

Connecticut boy, 13, dies days after overdosing at school

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 15, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST

Police say a 13-year-old Connecticut boy who apparently overdosed on the opioid fentanyl while in school has died.

The seventh-grader from the Sports and Medical Science Academy in Hartford died Saturday. He had been hospitalized since collapsing at school on Thursday.

Two other students at the public school were sickened after apparently being exposed to the drug. Both recovered. The victim's name has not been released because of his age. Police say the case remains under investigation.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
