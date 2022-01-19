Connecticut nonprofits say they need a long-term state budget solution for funding woes

Community nonprofits in Connecticut say they need a regular influx of state money to help vulnerable people.

Community nonprofits include homeless and domestic violence shelters, mental health and addiction services, and supports for people leaving prison. They say they’re services are taking a hit — in part because they don’t have enough employees, and also because inflation has made their work more expensive.

Diane Manning is the CEO of United Services, a behavioral health center in northeast Connecticut.

“We cannot raise our prices, like gas stations or grocery stores or landlords,” she said. “But our staff have to deal with those costs, just like our agencies do, every day.”

Connecticut lawmakers approved a funding increase for nonprofits last year. But nonprofit leaders say they have a $461 million funding deficit, and they’re asking for an ongoing, long-term annual budget increase in state funding as the state has seen historical revenue gains in recent years.

