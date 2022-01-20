December gambling revenues show online casino gaming trumps sports betting

The state continues to derive a larger share of revenue from online casino gaming than sports betting. That’s according to December gaming revenue statistics released this week by the Connecticut Department of Consumer.

Gambling expanded in Connecticut in the fall to include sports betting (both retail and online) and online casino gaming. Since the first legal bet in Connecticut was placed on September 30, one revenue stream–the iCasino– has outperformed the other.

“Mohegan Digital continues to be impressed with our online gaming performance,” said Rich Roberts, the President of Mohegan Digital for Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment, one of the two tribal nations that offers online casino gaming in Connecticut.

“The Connecticut market is still in its very early stages and we certainly see room for growth across 2022.”

Mohegan Digital had $1,284,547 in taxable revenue from its iGaming operation. It wasn’t as much as the Mashantucket Pequots, the tribal nation that runs Foxwoods. The Mashantucket Pequots’ online platform, which is managed by FanDuel, made $1,655,986 for the state.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (screengrab)

The online casino gaming figures for the two tribes were both higher than the previous two months. While taxable iCasino revenue continues to grow for the state, the take from online and retail sports betting seemed to have peaked in November.

The Mashantucket Pequots led the way in taxable sports betting revenue in December, but it’s tax payment on online sports wagering was $265,546 less than in November. The dip in tax money on the Mohegan tribe’s online betting revenue was even more dramatic – more than 50 percent from November’s $819,799 figure.

The only improvement from November to December in the state’s take from online sports betting came from the Connecticut Lottery Corporation. But growth was slight: $784.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (screengrab)

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the CT Lottery were not available for comment on Thursday.

Only the CT Lottery is taxed on brick-and-mortar sports betting. Revenues dipped from $112,314 in November all the way down to $54,457 in December. Both of those monthly figures don’t represent the actual amount owed to the state. The figures are sort of preliminary: they represent only a percentage of total revenue.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (screengrab)

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation operates sports betting on behalf of the state, so it’ll return all revenue to the state’s general fund, minus expenses.