Community, civil rights leader 'elated' about diverse field as AG Maura Healey enters governor's rac

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey launched her campaign for governor Thursday with an online video, then met residents and the press in East Boston.

Healey said if elected governor, she’ll work to put the state on steadier footing in the wake of the pandemic — with “job one” being “getting the economy back on track.”

“That gets to issues of workforce development and job training,” she said. “It gets to issues of child care, which is fundamental, especially to getting women back to the workforce. So, a lot of opportunity and a lot of work ahead.”

So far, Healey is pitted against two other prominent Democrats — state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and Harvard professor Danielle Allen — in the primary race. On the other side, Republican Geoff Diehl is also trying for the state’s top post.

For more on Healey’s run, WBUR’s All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins spoke with Michael Curry, president and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and former president of the NAACP Boston Branch.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 WBUR. To see more, visit WBUR.