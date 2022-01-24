Federal funds target asthma triggers in New Haven homes

New Haven ranked 7th among cities with the highest estimated asthma prevalence in 2018, according to a brief by Yale University. Now, a $2 million federal grant headed to the city could help address the problem. The investment will go towards fixing housing issues like moisture, mold, mildew and pests – all identified as asthma triggers

Asthma has long troubled the city. In 2015 a health survey found asthma rates in the city’s six lowest income neighborhoods were 23%, compared to a statewide average of only 14% of residents who suffered from asthma, and a nationwide average of 13%. Data shows asthma is not just a health issue, but also a poverty issue.

State and local officials say the high rates, in part, are due to the city’s aging housing stock.

“70 percent of all homes in New Haven were built prior to 1978,” said Rafael Ramos, the city’s Environmental Enforcement Specialist, which is why he said the city is excited to welcome the grant that will help address repairs in 200 low-income homes.

Ramos was joined by New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Senator Richard Blumenthal and other city officials Monday morning to announce the news. The announcement was made in front of homes on Grafton Street – a low-income opportunity zone neighborhood with poor housing conditions that would benefit from the federal grant.

“We know that when individuals have healthy homes, they can have better health outcomes,” said Maritza Bond, the city’s public health director.

Senator Blumenthal helped bring the money to New Haven. And he said one of the main reasons was children’s health.

Asthma impacts almost 15 percent of school-aged children and disproportionately affects children of color in New Haven, according to a brief by the Yale Global Health Justice Partnership’s Asthma working group.

“The leading cause for school absenteeism in New Haven is asthma,” Blumenthal said. “Nothing is more important to a kid's health than their home. Moisture, mildew, air quality, pests – they undermine children’s health when there is too much lead, but also when asthma is aggravated, when radon is present. They are the reason children are absent from school.”

