After expansion of gambling in Connecticut, calls for more help to address problem betting habits

The Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling says it doesn’t have the kind of support it needs to prevent gambling addiction, at a time where consumers can now bet on sports and casino games.

Diana Goode, the council’s executive director, testified to lawmakers Monday. Goode said her council’s helpline has been inundated with calls over the past 90 days, so she’d like to see two stakeholders, the tribal nations that run the Foxwoods Resort and Mohegan Sun Casinos, each put up $500,000 to address addiction prevention efforts, including the council’s problem gambling hotline.

“We have problem gamblers over here, we have awesome treatment over here and the helpline is that bridge that gets people from over here to over there and without the funding to be able to market that helpline, there’s a real breakdown in the system and that funding has normally come from the casinos,” Goode said.

She addressed the stakeholders at the Public Safety and Security Committee of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Informational Forum on Gambling, where licensed operators of sports betting and online casino gaming shared their performance in the first three months of expanded gambling in Connecticut.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation (Foxwoods) and the Mohegan Tribe (Mohegan Sun) said they already spend $500,000 respectively on local responsible gaming entities–not just the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling–under state law.

The council gets money every year from the tribal nations as part of that $1 million fund –– the Mashantucket Pequots estimates their direct payment to council is between $250,000 and $300,000.

Now, Goode is asking for more, since the tribal nations can volunteer more funding if they want to.

“We will certainly sit down with Diana to see how we can continue to partner, but likewise, we are looking at other programs that also serve the constituency we’re seeking to assist,” Rodney Butler, the chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, said in a written statement following the hearing.

When asked by lawmakers on Monday, The Mohegan Tribe also didn’t have an exact figure for how much it sends to the Connecticut Council of Problem Gambling each year..

James Gessner Jr., the chairman of the Mohegan Tribe, said in a written statement that the tribal nation is committed to spending more than it’s legally required in order to support problem gambling efforts.

“We will continue to invest more than $500,000 on critical programs in the state, including the CT Council on Problem Gaming, as part of our agreement with the State of Connecticut,” Gessner Jr. said.

The council reports that calls, texts, and chats for its problem gambling helpline have quadrupled since the expansion of gambling in Connecticut on September 30, with a96% increase year over year in December 2021 as compared to December 2020.

But, that’s not yet translating to more people gettinggambling-specific treatment. For one, a group that helps gambling addicts on behalf of the state says that they aren’t seeing an uptick in Connecticut residents seeking treatment. The Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says its client caseload numbers into its Bettor Choice gambling addiction treatment program are consistent with the three months prior to the launch of online betting. Most recently in December, the program’s client caseload was 183 clients. Three months prior in September, it was 187.

Also, some residents are calling the helpline not for help with gambling habits, but for help with gambling accounts.

“It’s very hard to get a customer service person on the phone, so some of the calls that we’re getting are people saying ‘I can’t log-in to my FanDuel account.’ Goode said Monday.

Both tribal nations were pressed by reporters and lawmakers for problem gambling statistics on Monday.Ray Pineault, the president of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, said it was too early in the launch to release numbers related to gaming habits of players.

“When it comes to digital gaming, it’s very early on with respect to collecting any data. We’re only 90 days in,” Pineault said.

Officials for both tribal nations did not share thekind of information they use to track bettors that would highlight problem gambling. Mashantucket Pequot representatives pointed to privacy laws and competition as factors for keeping player data from the public.

Anika Howard, the vice president of brand marketing and digital at Foxwoods Resort Casino, said that they may soon have public data related to people formally opting out of online gambling or sports betting to protect themselves, as well as numbers on how many people hit a $2500 limit on losses, which temporarily shuts down their account.

“We’ll have to get together collectively as all of the suppliers together and say here are the things we are comfortable sharing broadly as an industry,” Howard said.

Gaming executives also addressed performance of sports betting and online casino gambling in the first three months of expanded gambling in Connecticut. The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation said that it expects to share more revenue with the state than it projected prior to the expanded gambling launch.