Agreement reached in Hartford school desegregation case

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jacqueline Rabe Thomas
Published January 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST
A school bus in Hartford transports students attending magnet schools in Hartford

Civil rights attorneys and state officials are headed back to court Thursday afternoon to enter into an agreement to further desegregate Hartford schools.

This historic agreement comes nearly 26 years after the Connecticut Supreme court ruled in the Sheff vs. O'Neill case that Hartford children "suffer daily" from the inequities caused by severe racial and economic isolation.

Roughly half of the students who live in Hartford still attend segregated schools. Details about the agreement were not available prior to the court hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. in Hartford Superior Court.

To learn more about the Sheff v. O'Neill, watch CUTLINE: Sheff v. O’Neill: Striving Toward Education Equity

