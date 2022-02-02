© 2022 Connecticut Public

West Hartford drops Native American names for school teams

By The Associated Press
Published February 2, 2022

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — West Hartford has become the latest Connecticut town to scrap Native American nicknames for its high school sports teams.

The school board voted after two hours of debate Tuesday night to stop using Warriors as the nickname at Hall High School and Chieftains at cross-town rival Conard High School. The town had already changed the schools Native American logos in 2015, after a petition from students.

Last year, state lawmakers passed legislation that would prevent towns whose schools use Native American names and images from receiving any allotment of revenue from the Mashantucket Pequot/Mohegan Fund.

The Associated Press
