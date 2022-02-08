© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Emily Sweeney finishes Women's Singles Luge with best time of three runs

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published February 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST
U.S. luger Emily Sweeney suffered a devastating crash four years ago at the Olympics in South Korea. "I broke my neck and my back and I came back and I'm here," she said in Beijing.
Emily Russell
/
North Country Public Radio
U.S. luger Emily Sweeney suffered a devastating crash four years ago at the Olympics in South Korea. "I broke my neck and my back and I came back and I'm here," she said in Beijing.

On Tuesday, Suffield's Emily Sweeney finished competition in Women's Luge at the Beijing Winter Olympics with her best run of the event.

The slider finished 26th in the event out of all competitors after a crash in a run earlier in the week put her behind. Sweeney had the 10th best time in Monday’s opening run. Her final run was almost a tenth of a second faster–just not enough to overcome Monday's second run crash.

“That was hard. So tomorrow I’ll hit the reset button,” Sweeney said after the Monday crash to a reporter who asked her about getting back on the sled for another run Tuesday despite being well off the pace.

“Right now, it’s just a tough one,” she said.

This is Sweeny’s return to the Olympics after a horrific crash in the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. There, she broke her neck and back. She has told reporters that she couldn't walk for two months after that crash.

There is one more sliding competition Sweeney could compete in: the team relay luge event on Thursday. But she'd have to be picked by coaches over all of the other women's singles competitors on Team USA.

Tags

News OlympicssportsathletesConnecticut
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Related Content