Emily Sweeney finishes Women's Singles Luge with best time of three runs

On Tuesday, Suffield's Emily Sweeney finished competition in Women's Luge at the Beijing Winter Olympics with her best run of the event.

The slider finished 26th in the event out of all competitors after a crash in a run earlier in the week put her behind. Sweeney had the 10th best time in Monday’s opening run. Her final run was almost a tenth of a second faster–just not enough to overcome Monday's second run crash.

“That was hard. So tomorrow I’ll hit the reset button,” Sweeney said after the Monday crash to a reporter who asked her about getting back on the sled for another run Tuesday despite being well off the pace.

“Right now, it’s just a tough one,” she said.

This is Sweeny’s return to the Olympics after a horrific crash in the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. There, she broke her neck and back. She has told reporters that she couldn't walk for two months after that crash.

There is one more sliding competition Sweeney could compete in: the team relay luge event on Thursday. But she'd have to be picked by coaches over all of the other women's singles competitors on Team USA.

