News

Lawmakers hear mixed reactions to extending Lamont's orders

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 8, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST

Connecticut legislators are hearing starkly different opinions about whether a statewide mask mandate in schools and child care centers should end later this month, leaving future masking rules up to local officials.

A special informational hearing was held Tuesday, the day before the new session of the General Assembly begins, to hear public comment on whether lawmakers should vote to extend 11 of Gov. Ned Lamont’s remaining COVID-19 executive orders. One of those orders includes required masking in schools and child care centers.

However, the governor announced Monday he is only recommending that be extended until Feb. 28 and then local school districts will decide whether masks are necessary.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
