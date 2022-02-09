Anti-mask protesters gather ahead of lawmaker vote on school mandate

The statewide school mask mandate continued to take center stage as the state’s General Assembly opened its regular session on Wednesday. The mandate is one of Gov. Ned Lamont’s 11 executive orders lawmakers are considering extending.

As Lamont and lawmakers rolled out Opening Day remarks for the start of the legislative session, Bethany resident Susan Marsh rallied outside the state Capitol to protest against the mandate.

“Just say it’s gone. You can choose to wear it or not, that’s it, we should just remove the mask mandate all together,” she said.

Lamont’s emergency powers expire Feb. 15 and he is recommending that the statewide school mask mandate should end on Feb. 28. He wants to give the power to decide on all future mask rules to local school districts.

But the legislature has to sign off on the executive order for the school mask mandate to continue until Feb. 28. The House is expected to vote Thursday whether to make Lamont’s remaining executive orders into law. The Senate will vote on Monday.

State officials said if the legislature votes to lift the mandate, local schools can make their own rules. If the state Department of Public Health and state Department of Education determine there’s a need for another mandate, they have the authority to override local decisions.

Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter said unless there’s another surge, he doesn’t think another mandate will happen.

“We think it’s highly unlikely, but you know what, no one saw omicron coming. And we had a 35% positivity rate in Stamford. I mean at some point if that happens again, and we don’t think it will, we have to be able to respond in real time and quickly. That’s the compromise,” he said.

Republican Sen. Kevin Kelly doesn’t think the state should overrule local school districts.

“That would be the difference in the way we approach the same situation. We’re saying the local board should have the control and be able to look at that, not the state’s top down management style.”

State public health and education leaders have stated their agencies will continue to provide guidance to local schools.

