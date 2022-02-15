© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Westport’s Julia Marino suffers fall, forcing her out of Winter Olympics after claiming silver medal

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published February 15, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST
Julia Marino of the U.S. shows her silver medal for the snowboard event during the awards ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
/
Associated Press
Julia Marino of the U.S. shows her silver medal for the snowboard event during the awards ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

A Connecticut snowboarder has pulled out of competing for the gold at the Winter Games due to an injury.

Team USA officials said Westport resident Julia Marino fell during a practice session a few days ago and will not compete to focus on her health.

Marino was set to jump in the 23rd position of the 30-snowboarder field. She won a silver medal in last week’s slope-style event.

Marino had shared a video of herself preparing for the event on her Instagram page about 12 hours beforehand.

It’s unclear what sort of injury Marino had sustained.

Her teammate, Hailey Langland, said Marino was shaken physically and mentally by her fall in the practice session.

Austria’s Anna Gasser claimed the gold in the event. Langland replaced Marino and finished 12th overall.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Tags

News NENC
Michael Lyle Jr.
Related Content