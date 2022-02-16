© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

A Newtown shooting victims' lawyer says a $73-million dollar settlement proves gunmaker immunity is not 'bulletproof'

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published February 16, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST
Plaintiffs Say They Have 73 Million Dollar Settlement with Maker of the Gun Used at Sandy Hook
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Bill Sherlach (right) gives a rare smile as attorney Joshua Koskoff tells the story of how Bill first met his wife, Mary, the school psychologist killed at Sandy Hook.

Bankrupt gunmaker Remington Tuesday agreed to pay $73-million dollars to settle a lawsuit filed by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

Remington's Bushmaster brand made the rifle used in the attack.

The lawyer for the families is Joshua Koskoff.

He joined “All Things Considered” to talk about how he and his clients won, if the tactics used to win this settlement are applicable to other cases, and how he would like to see the gun manufacturing industry change.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
