A Newtown shooting victims' lawyer says a $73-million dollar settlement proves gunmaker immunity is not 'bulletproof'

Bankrupt gunmaker Remington Tuesday agreed to pay $73-million dollars to settle a lawsuit filed by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

Remington's Bushmaster brand made the rifle used in the attack.

The lawyer for the families is Joshua Koskoff.

He joined “All Things Considered” to talk about how he and his clients won, if the tactics used to win this settlement are applicable to other cases, and how he would like to see the gun manufacturing industry change.