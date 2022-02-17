Tech partnership seeks to recruit diverse Hartford talent to fill IT jobs

During the pandemic, Carmen Gibson left the workforce to care for her young children. Now, she’s finding her way back through tech training with a non-profit called Girls for Technology, which is dedicated to closing gender disparities in the tech field.

“I have a passion for technology,” Gibson said. “I always have, so when I saw the ad on social media, I was infatuated and joyful to apply. With this program, I am not only learning about the IT trade but also am on the path to getting a good job in that field.”

Tech leaders in Hartford have announced a new partnership that will commit to hiring young people, like Gibson, in the IT field. The City of Hartford will help fund it with $600,000 from federal pandemic relief dollars provided by American Rescue Plan.

The nonprofit is teaming up with GalaxE.Solutions, a consulting firm that specializes in technology services. The partnership will commit to hiring 60 graduates later this year, through a new program called Pipeline 4.0.

“Workforce development is the key,” said Tim Bryan, CEO of GalaxE.Solutions. “Technology is going to continue to grow and grow and demand for talent is going to continue to increase.

The public-private partnership would bring 180 new jobs from overseas to Hartford through GalaxE’s Outsource to Hartford program that began in 2019.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public “We are grateful for the support from the City of Hartford and GalaxE.Solutions,” said Sabrina Tucker-Barrett, Co-Founder and President/CEO of Girls For Technology at the podium. Mayor Luke Bronin announced a new partnership and program called “Pipeline 4.0”. GalaxE.Solutions and Girls For Technology (GFT) as part of Pipeline 4.0, GalaxE.Solutions will hire 60 graduates of the Girls For Technology Service Desk Training Program, Hartford, Connecticut February 17, 2022.

Sabrina Tucker-Barret, President and CEO of Girls for Technology, said the future of tech involves the sourcing of black and brown talent and her organization will lead the recruitment.

“With the demand for short-term, certificate programs and credentials to enter into the labor market, there is a demand for work-based learning programs like girls for technology,” Tucke-Barret said. “By building their confidence, aptitude, and perseverance, they are able to adapt to a complex working environment.”

Tucker-Barret said the partnership and training will cover IT support, UX design, and supply chain technology. The 10-week program is open to all genders and will provide hybrid instruction, career coaching, mentorship, and stipends.

City residents ages 18 to 29, who have a high school diploma or a GED, may apply.