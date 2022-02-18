Photos: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

This year’s winter Olympics took place in Beijing where over 2,800 athletes represented over 80 nations in some of the most intense winter sports — in hopes of taking home the gold. This year Team USA had several local athletes who have ties to Connecticut competing.

Nathan Chen took home his first gold medal in the Men’s free skate competition. Chen studied at Yale University and also competed at the Winter Olympics in 2018 where he won a bronze medal.

Julia Marino, 24, scored a silver in the women’s Slopestyle Snowboarding event. Marino studied at St. Joseph’s High School in Trumbull, CT and was the first to get any medal for Team USA this year.

Team USA also continued to break records as 29-year old Erin Jackson being the first Black woman to take home the gold medal in the 500-meter speed skating event for the USA team. She was also the first Black woman to make it onto the USA Team as a speed skater.

Now with all the events coming to a close, here are some of our favorite pictures from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

