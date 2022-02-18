© 2022 Connecticut Public

Photos: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ayannah Brown
Published February 18, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST
1 of 15  — GettyImages-1369318589x.jpg
Jessie Diggins of Team United States celebrates after winning the Bronze medal during the Women's Cross-Country Sprint Free Final on Day 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on February 08, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.
Maddie Meyer
2 of 15  — Emily Sweeney
Emily Sweeney of Team United States slides during the Women's Singles Luge Run 3 on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 08, 2022 in Yanqing, China.
Adam Pretty
3 of 15  — Katie Uhlaender
Katie Uhlaender of Team United States slides during Women's Skeleton training on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 09, 2022 in Yanqing, China.
Julian Finney
4 of 15  — Nathan Chen
USA's Nathan Chen competes in the men's single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 10, 2022.
Antonin Thullier
5 of 15  — Antti Aalto
Antti Aalto of Team Finland competes during the Men's Large Hill Individual Final Round for Competition on Day 8 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Ski Jumping Centre on February 12, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.
Clive Rose
6 of 15  —  Benedikt Doll
Benedikt Doll of Germany at the shooting range during the men´s biathlon individual during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Biathlon Centre on February 8, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.
Kevin Voigt/DeFodi
7 of 15  — Erin Jackson
Erin Jackson of the United States competes during speed skating women's 500m at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022.
Ding Xu/Xinhua
8 of 15  — SHORT TRACK-OLY-2022-BEIJING
USA's Ryan Pivirotto competes in a quarter-final heat of the men's 1500m short track speed skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 9, 2022.
Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP
9 of 15  — Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team United States compete in the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)
Annice Lyn
10 of 15  — Nina O'Brien
Nina O'Brien of Team United States crashes during the Women's Giant Slalom 2nd run on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 07, 2022 in Yanqing, China.
Julian Finney
11 of 15  — Nordic Combined
Ben Loomis of Team United States chases Espen Bjoernstad of Team Norway during Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country Round at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.
Cameron Spencer
12 of 15  — Team Great Britain
Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson of Team Great Britain crash during the 2-man Bobsleigh Heat 3 on day 11 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 15, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Alex Pantling
13 of 15  — Team USA Curling
John Landsteiner (L), John Shuster (C) and Matt Hamilton (R) of Team United States compete against Team ROC during the Men's Round Robin Session on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on February 09, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Lintao Zhang
14 of 15  — Men's Freestyle Skiing
An athlete performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Big Air Training session on Day 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougang on February 05, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Richard Heathcote
15 of 15  — Julia Marino
Julia Marino of the United States competes during the women's snowboard slopestyle final at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, Feb. 6, 2022.
Xue Yubin/Xinhua

This year’s winter Olympics took place in Beijing where over 2,800 athletes represented over 80 nations in some of the most intense winter sports — in hopes of taking home the gold. This year Team USA had several local athletes who have ties to Connecticut competing.

Nathan Chen took home his first gold medal in the Men’s free skate competition. Chen studied at Yale University and also competed at the Winter Olympics in 2018 where he won a bronze medal.

Julia Marino, 24, scored a silver in the women’s Slopestyle Snowboarding event. Marino studied at St. Joseph’s High School in Trumbull, CT and was the first to get any medal for Team USA this year.

Team USA also continued to break records as 29-year old Erin Jackson being the first Black woman to take home the gold medal in the 500-meter speed skating event for the USA team. She was also the first Black woman to make it onto the USA Team as a speed skater.

Now with all the events coming to a close, here are some of our favorite pictures from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ayannah Brown
