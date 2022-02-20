© 2022 Connecticut Public

Huskies score 90 to Hoyas' 49 at XL Center on Sunday

Connecticut Public Radio | By Joe Amon
Published February 20, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST
1 of 10  — UConn Huskies vs the Georgetown Hoyas
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 pops up for a basket in the 2nd half of the game between the UConn Huskies and the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center In Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2022.
Joe Amon
2 of 10  — UConn Huskies vs the Georgetown Hoyas
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 defense the paint against Georgetown Hoyas forward Graceann Bennett #33 in the first half of the game between the UConn Huskies and the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center In Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2022.
Joe Amon
3 of 10  — UConn Huskies vs the Georgetown Hoyas
UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook #22 goes to the basket for 2 in the first half in the game between the UConn Huskies and the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center In Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2022.
Joe Amon
4 of 10  — UConn Huskies vs the Georgetown Hoyas
UConn Huskies forward Amari Deberry #42 and guard Paige Bueckers #5 celebrate a straight up superman basket by UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 in the 2nd half between the UConn Huskies and the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center In Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2022.
Joe Amon
5 of 10  — UConn Huskies vs the Georgetown Hoyas
UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme #33 chases a loose ball in the first half in the game between the UConn Huskies and the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center In Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2022.
Joe Amon
6 of 10  — UConn Huskies vs the Georgetown Hoyas
UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme #33 shovels it in for 2 in the 2nd half of the game between the UConn Huskies and the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center In Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2022.
Joe Amon
7 of 10  — UConn Huskies vs the Georgetown Hoyas
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 knocks a loose ball away from Georgetown Hoyas forward Graceann Bennett #33 in the 3rd quarter of the game between the UConn Huskies and the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center In Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2022.
Joe Amon
8 of 10  — UConn Huskies vs the Georgetown Hoyas
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 saves a long pass from going out of bounds in the 2nd half of the game between the UConn Huskies and the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center In Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2022.
Joe Amon
9 of 10  — UConn Huskies vs the Georgetown Hoyas
UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook #22 gets the block on Georgetown Hoyas forward Graceann Bennett #33 in the 2nd half of the game between the UConn Huskies and the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center In Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2022.
Joe Amon
10 of 10  — UConn Huskies vs the Georgetown Hoyas
The UConn bench comes alive after a quick jumping 2 points by UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme #33 in the 2nd half of the game between the UConn Huskies and the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center In Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2022.
Joe Amon

The No. 10 UConn Huskies throttled the Georgetown Hoyas 90-49 in conference play at the XL Center Sunday in Hartford

The Huskies played a fast defensive game with five players hitting from the 3 point line, and guard Nika Muhl hitting 3 of 5 attempts. Guard Christyn Williams led the scoring with 19 points, and two other players joined her in double digits.

The attack on defense lead to 30 turnovers against the Hoyas. The Huskies capitalized by scoring 26 off of fast breaks to the Hoyas none. With the loss, the Hoyas fall to 2-14 in conference play.

With a healthier team and a fuller roster the Huskies remain on top in the Big East at 13-1. With the 41 point victory Sunday, head coach Geno Auriemma said “I’m really proud of how they’ve handled. Because everybody has been moved from here to there to there to there, played a lot of different positions and they just go with the flow.”

UConn Huskies vs the Georgetown Hoyas
Joe Amon
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 shooting as the team warms up before the game between the UConn Huskies and the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center In Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2022.

When asked about Paige Bueckers Auriemma said, “The thing about Paige is she doesn’t need a lot of time on the court to get her game back. Right now I think mentally she has to get to a place where she feels confident. That’s soon but I don’t know when. If you add her to our lineup that changes everything significantly.”

Joe Amon
Joe Amon is a Visuals Editor II with Connecticut Public’s Visuals department. As a photojournalist he has covered breaking news, sports and long form storytelling across the United States.
