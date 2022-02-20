Huskies score 90 to Hoyas' 49 at XL Center on Sunday

The No. 10 UConn Huskies throttled the Georgetown Hoyas 90-49 in conference play at the XL Center Sunday in Hartford

The Huskies played a fast defensive game with five players hitting from the 3 point line, and guard Nika Muhl hitting 3 of 5 attempts. Guard Christyn Williams led the scoring with 19 points, and two other players joined her in double digits.

The attack on defense lead to 30 turnovers against the Hoyas. The Huskies capitalized by scoring 26 off of fast breaks to the Hoyas none. With the loss, the Hoyas fall to 2-14 in conference play.

With a healthier team and a fuller roster the Huskies remain on top in the Big East at 13-1. With the 41 point victory Sunday, head coach Geno Auriemma said “I’m really proud of how they’ve handled. Because everybody has been moved from here to there to there to there, played a lot of different positions and they just go with the flow.”

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 shooting as the team warms up before the game between the UConn Huskies and the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center In Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2022.

When asked about Paige Bueckers Auriemma said, “The thing about Paige is she doesn’t need a lot of time on the court to get her game back. Right now I think mentally she has to get to a place where she feels confident. That’s soon but I don’t know when. If you add her to our lineup that changes everything significantly.”

