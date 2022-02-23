© 2022 Connecticut Public

Connecticut's Looming Trash Crisis

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published February 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST
MIRA Recyling Center Hartford
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Tom Gaffey (left), MIRA’s director of recycling and enforcement, and inspector Dan Heisler pick out contaminants from a load of single-stream recycling at the MIRA intermediate processing center in Hartford. lf an incoming load of recyclables wasn't heavily contaminated with trash, it got sent to a recycling center in Berlin for sorting and later was sold or shipped out of state. Materials were sorted in the Hartford facility until the end of April 2021, when the operation was outsourced to the Murphy Road Recycling Inc. facility in Berlin.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says the city will no longer send its garbage to a major state-owned processing plant.

The agency that runs the plant, the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority or MIRA, says the loss of Hartford as a major customer could mean people in surrounding towns will be paying more to get rid of their trash.

To get a big picture perspective on this, Connecticut Public Environmental Reporter Patrick Skahill joined "All Things Considered" to talk about why Hartford is leaving MIRA behind, what the ramifications will be, and why garbage disposal should be part of any future legislative infrastructure plans.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith