Connecticut's Looming Trash Crisis

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says the city will no longer send its garbage to a major state-owned processing plant.

The agency that runs the plant, the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority or MIRA, says the loss of Hartford as a major customer could mean people in surrounding towns will be paying more to get rid of their trash.

To get a big picture perspective on this, Connecticut Public Environmental Reporter Patrick Skahill joined "All Things Considered" to talk about why Hartford is leaving MIRA behind, what the ramifications will be, and why garbage disposal should be part of any future legislative infrastructure plans.