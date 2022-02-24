© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Ukrainian-Americans gather to pray as the Russian invasion continues

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ali Oshinskie
Published February 24, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST
1 of 5  — New Haven Ukrainians Pray During Russian Invasion
Brandon Czabala of Ansonia (left) prays with his grandparents, Teodor and Maria, who immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine decades ago. They gathered with other congregants of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven to hold a service on February 24, 2022 in support of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
Ryan Caron King
2 of 5  — New Haven Ukrainians Pray During Russian Invasion
Melania Korenovsky (left) stands with her parents Natalie Chermak and Liubomyr Chermak during a service held at the of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven in support of Ukrainian during the Russian invasion. Korenovsky has family in Ukraine and said she’s worried about her 3-year-old cousin who lives there. “After there was a shelling of a daycare,” she said, “All I could think, what if that was his daycare?”
Ryan Caron King
3 of 5  — New Haven Ukrainians Pray During Russian Invasion
Natalie Chermak prays during a service at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven wearing a button that says “I’m Proud To Be Ukrainian.” She’s lived in the U.S. for 26 years, but she still has family in Ukraine. “It’s very sad and very difficult,” she said “I feel bad for all Ukraine. I don’t know if it will exist anymore.”
Ryan Caron King
4 of 5  — New Haven Ukrainians Pray During Russian Invasion
Alexandra Altrui, of Branford, bows her head in prayer during a service held in support of Ukraine during the Russian invasion at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven. “My nephew’s there,” she said. “And he said, ‘I’m not going to hide. I’m just going to go to war if they need me.’”
Ryan Caron King
5 of 5  — New Haven Ukrainians Pray During Russian Invasion
Father Iura Godenciuc, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven, kneels down to speak to 3-year-old Zakhar Lozinskyy after a service where Ukrainian Americans and church members gathered to pray for Ukraine as Russia invaded the country.
Ryan Caron King

Ann Salemme walked up the steps of the church her parents helped to build when they moved to New Haven from Ukraine, and she shared a fear as Russian forces spread through the place her parent's called home.

“There’s this statue in the center of Kyiv, that has this beautiful angel dressed in the Ukrainian native dress, and she has her arms outstretched, and it’s called the Angel of Independence,” Salemme said of the statue known in the U.S. as Independence Monument, “And it just breaks my heart, because I just have a feeling that that’s going to be the first statue they’re gonna tear down.”

Ukrainian-Americans across Connecticut gathered to pray for family members, friends, and Ukrainians being ousted from their home by a Russian invasion. Salemme and about 30 others gathered at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church Thursday night to pray. Prayer, Salemme said, “helps with the helplessness that you feel.”

Natalie Chermak, who was born in Ukraine and has lived in the U.S. for 26 years, attended service with her husband and daughter. She teared up as she thought not just about her family’s future in Ukraine, but the lives of all Ukrainians. “It’s very sad and very difficult…I feel bad for all Ukraine. I don’t know if it will exist anymore.”

Her daughter, Melania Korenovsky, shared that she pinned a button on her school backpack that read ‘I’m proud to be Ukrainian’, and she encouraged her friends to pray and learn about Ukraine. But she was still worried about her baby cousin there when she read the news. “After there was a shelling of a daycare,” she said, “all I could think, what if that was his daycare?”

Inside the church and behind golden gates decorated with mosaic imagery of Jesus and his disciples, the priest told the story of Mary, the mother of Jesus, and for a night like this, her legacy as a protector.

Gregory Lozinskyy, an administrator at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Trumbull, a Ukrainian, and a visitor in the New Haven church Thursday night, said the tradition of praying to Mary started in another time, when foreigners invaded Constantinople in the 10th century. Some people prayed to Mary and as the story goes, she appeared to them, covered them with a mantel, and protected them from invaders.

“That’s why we keep praying to the mother of God,” Lozinskyy said, “we believe that she can protect us, and we feel better when we pray.”

After the service Lozinskyy and church member Paul Zalonski stood together, reflecting. The people praying Thursday night might not know the specifics of that story, but Zalonski said they can still feel a sense of protection from prayer.

“They know the human experience…of a mother.”

Tags

News Ukraine
Ali Oshinskie
Ali Oshinskie is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. She loves hearing what you thought of her stories or story ideas you have so please email her at aoshinskie@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Ali Oshinskie
Related Content