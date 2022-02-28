After 25 years, we say goodbye to "Arthur"

You hear the opening drum riff, the reggae beat, and then the lyrics, “Every day when you’re walking down the street, and everybody that you meet, has an original point of view.”

For parents, kids and listeners young and old, that song is instantly recognizable. It’s the theme from the locally-produced, animated show, “Arthur,” which came to a close this week after 25 years on the air.

With more than 250 episodes, watchers got to know Arthur, his family, his third-grade classmates and his neighbors well, and now we’re saying goodbye.

To help us send it off properly, Carol Greenwald, Executive Producer on the series, joins us to talk about how the show will be remembered, and what’s next for Arthur the aardvark.

The final episodes are streaming now at PBS Kids.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 WBUR. To see more, visit WBUR.