Lamont: About 85% of Connecticut schools dropping mask rule

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says about 85% of school districts across the state have elected to drop mandatory face mask wearing.

That's as of Monday, the day when local officials were allowed to decide whether to extend the state’s mask mandate. But the Democrat made it clear he thinks it’s fine that some districts, including Hartford, New Haven and Waterbury, are keeping the mandate in place for now.

Many districts also are dropping mask-wearing requirements on school transportation after the CDC announced it's no longer requiring masks on school buses or vans as of Feb. 25.