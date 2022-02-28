© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Lamont: About 85% of Connecticut schools dropping mask rule

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says about 85% of school districts across the state have elected to drop mandatory face mask wearing.

That's as of Monday, the day when local officials were allowed to decide whether to extend the state’s mask mandate. But the Democrat made it clear he thinks it’s fine that some districts, including Hartford, New Haven and Waterbury, are keeping the mandate in place for now.

Many districts also are dropping mask-wearing requirements on school transportation after the CDC announced it's no longer requiring masks on school buses or vans as of Feb. 25.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
