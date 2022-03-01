A researcher weighs in on 'preventable' wrong-way crashes

This past weekend, State Police confirm there were 3 wrong way drivers -- that they know of -- on state highways.

Two resulting crashes killed 6 people.

Eric Jackson is the Director of the Connecticut Transportation Safety Resource Center.

He joins “All Things Considered” with advice on how to give yourself the best chance of avoiding wrong-way-drivers.

Jackson also talks about plans he says the State Department of Transportation and his group have to supplement the "wrong way" and "do not enter" signs found at some of the most frequent wrong-way entry points to our Connecticut freeways.