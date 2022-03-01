Connecticut divests pension funds from Russian-owned assets

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state Treasurer Shawn Wooden says more than $218 million worth of state pension fund investments will be divested from Russian-owned assets in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wooden on Tuesday joined officials in many other U.S. states who are pulling state investments from Russian companies while encouraging private entities to do the same. Wooden oversees all state pension funds, valued at more than $47 billion.

He says the state will be divesting pension fund investments it has in companies based in Russia as well sovereign debt issued by Russia.