Lamont earmarks $90M for HVAC upgrades in schools

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas
Published March 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST
Photo provided by teacher
An air purifier in a classroom in Bridgeport

Lamont has earmarked $90-million dollars in his budget. This comes just a month after our Accountability Project found one-third of districts say they can’t afford the upgrades.

Governor Ned Lamont is following up on a promise to help school districts upgrade their aging heating, ventilation and cooling systems during the pandemic. He’s earmarked $90-million dollars in his budget. This comes just a month after our Accountability Project found one-third of districts say they can’t afford the upgrades.

Lamont is asking the legislature to help establish a grant program for school districts to get state aid to upgrade their HVAC systems and he wants to use federal American Rescue Plan Dollars to fund it.

It’s a change of heart for Lamont who told CT Public last year that local districts should take the lead on HVAC upgrades and that they should have the resources to do so.

A day after our reports showed a third of districts say they didn’t have the money for upgrades, Lamont promised to help.

If Lamont gets his way, municipalities would have to provide matching grants to fund the HVAC projects.

The proposal is now being considered by the legislature’s Education Committee.

Walter Smith Randolph
Walter Smith Randolph is the Investigative Editor and Lead Reporter for The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Broadcasting. The New York City native comes to CT Public after a decade of reporting at local tv stations across the country.
Jacqueline Rabe Thomas
Jacqueline Rabe Thomas is an investigative reporter with Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project.
