1st bird flu case of year for Connecticut; Outbreaks dot US

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Federal and state agriculture officials said Wednesday a case of avian flu has been found in flock of birds in Connecticut, marking the first occurrence of the disease this year in the state.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture said it has confirmed the virus in a backyard flock from New London County. It did not say what type of birds were involved, but identified them as “non-poultry.”

The department said that means the birds involved were not used for the production of meat or eggs for consumption, for the production of other commercial products, for restocking supplies of game, or for breeding.

The disease was confirmed in tests conducted at the University of Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory.

A noncommercial backyard case also was identified in Iowa on Wednesday. Similar cases have been found in backyard flocks in recent days in Michigan,Maine,New York and Virginia.