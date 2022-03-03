A union and community coalition welcomes a planned Earned Income Tax Credit expansion

The top Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate say they plan to make permanent an expansion in a tax break for low-income working people.

Governor Ned Lamont already used federal pandemic funding to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit on a temporary basis.

House Speaker Matt Ritter and Senate President Martin Looney say they want to keep the more generous tax credit going forward.

But Lamont says he wants to see what the state budget looks like next year, before giving his support to the Earned Income Tax Credit expansion.

Lamont is pursuing his own tax cut plan this year.

The Recovery For All Coalition's Director Puya Gerami joined All Things Considered with reaction.