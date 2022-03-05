© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

UConn ‘thrives’ in transition game to stop Georgetown in Big East quarters

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
Joe AmonAyannah Brown
Published March 5, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST
1 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Dorka Juhasz (14) of the UConn Huskies battles for a rebound during the women's Big East Tournament quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
2 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
UConn Huskies in action during the first half of the women's Big East quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Ayannah Brown
3 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) of the UConn Huskies goes up for a basket during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
4 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
UConn Huskies during the women's Big East Tournament between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
5 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) of the UConn Huskies watches her free throw go in during the women's Big East quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Ayannah Brown
6 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Azzi Fudd (35) of the UConn Huskies goes for a loose ball against the Hoya's Kaylin West (10) during the first half of the women's Big East quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon
7 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Paige Bueckers (5) of the UConn Huskies looks to score during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public
8 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Paige Bueckers (5) of the UConn Huskies passes during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
9 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Christyn Williams (13) of the UConn Huskies drives to the basket during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
10 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Players battle for a loose ball during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon
11 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Nika Muhl (10) of the UConn Huskies drives up-court after making a steal during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
12 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Caroline Ducharme (33) of the UConn Huskies looks to pass during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
13 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Azzi Fudd (35) of the UConn Huskies defends Kaylin West (10) of the Georgetown Hoyas during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
14 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Azzi Fudd (35) of the UConn Huskies battles for a loose ball during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
15 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Aaliyah Edwards (3) of the UConn Huskies on defense against the Hoyas during the first half of the women's Big East Tournament between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public
16 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Aaliyah Edwards (3) of the UConn Huskies scores during the third quarter of the women's Big East Tournament quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
17 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Paige Bueckers (5) of the UConn Huskies makes a three pointer during the women's Big East Tournament quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
18 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Georgetown Hoyas look dejected on the bench during the final minutes of the women's Big East Tournament quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
19 of 19  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - UConn v Georgetown
Head coach Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies congratulates the Hoyas after UConn won the Big East Tournament quarterfinal between Georgetown Hoyas and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public

Before Saturday’s Big East conference quarterfinal Tournament game, University of Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma said his team would get going on offense if it could get its transition game going.

The Huskies turned defense into offense Saturday by forcing 23 turnovers. It converted those turnovers into 25 points. UConn stopped Georgetown University 84-38 to advance to the Big East Tournament semifinals.

“This team works pretty well together—at least they’ve learned how to work pretty well together,” Auriemma said after the game about defense being the key to the team’s run in the tournament.

Christyn Williams was the ignitor of UConn’s success in transitioning from defense-to-offense Saturday. She had five steals. She also scored 15 points in the game.

“The team that we have, we thrive on defense and it helps us get going offensively,” Williams said. “If we start off aggressive on the defensive end, it gets us going.”

Another positive from Saturday’s rout: sophomore Paige Bueckers logged her most minutes on the court since returning from a leg fracture. The reigning Associated Press College Player of the Year scored 16 points in 18 minutes.

Auriemma credits her return as being “significant” for the team, but he also says she’s still “a way’s away” from playing how she needs to play.

“The wrong Paige showed up today so I’ve got to remind her that we need the other Paige,” Auriemma said. “I just want her to be in her comfort zone as she’s playing to feel like ‘I can make any three I take, I can dribble the ball from this spot to that spot and get my shot and nobody can can keep me from doing it.”

The Huskies took control of the game early. UConn didn’t allow Georgetown to make a shot from the field in 14 minutes and 43 seconds in the first half. The Huskies also forced the Hoyas into 17 turnovers in that half.

UConn will play the winner of a game between DePaul University and Marquette University in Sunday’s 3 p.m. tournament semifinal.

News
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Joe Amon
Joe Amon is a Visuals Editor II with Connecticut Public’s Visuals department. As a photojournalist he has covered breaking news, sports and long form storytelling across the United States.
See stories by Joe Amon
Ayannah Brown
See stories by Ayannah Brown