UConn ‘thrives’ in transition game to stop Georgetown in Big East quarters

Before Saturday’s Big East conference quarterfinal Tournament game, University of Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma said his team would get going on offense if it could get its transition game going.

The Huskies turned defense into offense Saturday by forcing 23 turnovers. It converted those turnovers into 25 points. UConn stopped Georgetown University 84-38 to advance to the Big East Tournament semifinals.

“This team works pretty well together—at least they’ve learned how to work pretty well together,” Auriemma said after the game about defense being the key to the team’s run in the tournament.

Christyn Williams was the ignitor of UConn’s success in transitioning from defense-to-offense Saturday. She had five steals. She also scored 15 points in the game.

“The team that we have, we thrive on defense and it helps us get going offensively,” Williams said. “If we start off aggressive on the defensive end, it gets us going.”

Another positive from Saturday’s rout: sophomore Paige Bueckers logged her most minutes on the court since returning from a leg fracture. The reigning Associated Press College Player of the Year scored 16 points in 18 minutes.

Auriemma credits her return as being “significant” for the team, but he also says she’s still “a way’s away” from playing how she needs to play.

“The wrong Paige showed up today so I’ve got to remind her that we need the other Paige,” Auriemma said. “I just want her to be in her comfort zone as she’s playing to feel like ‘I can make any three I take, I can dribble the ball from this spot to that spot and get my shot and nobody can can keep me from doing it.”

The Huskies took control of the game early. UConn didn’t allow Georgetown to make a shot from the field in 14 minutes and 43 seconds in the first half. The Huskies also forced the Hoyas into 17 turnovers in that half.

UConn will play the winner of a game between DePaul University and Marquette University in Sunday’s 3 p.m. tournament semifinal.