WooSox ready to play ball as MLB labor dispute delays top league's Opening Day

The first two series of the Major League Baseball season have been canceled because of a labor dispute for the first time since the 1990s.

The league-initiated lockout means the Boston Red Sox season opener in March will be delayed by at least a week.

But even though top-flight baseball is on hold, the minor leagues will still play games — and the Triple-A affiliate Worcester Red Sox are itching to play ball, said WooSox spokesman Bill Wanless.

Fan attendance last year was strong, Wanless said, adding it’s hard to tell whether the MLB lockout will mean even more spectators this season.

If the spotlight does shift, minor league players will get a chance to shine, Wanless said.

“There will be more exposure, more eyes on them,” he said. “The one difference is that anyone that is on the major league roster or under a major league contract will not be able to play for us.”

The WooSox season opens with a road game April 5, followed by the home opener a week later.

The team finished third in last year’s Triple-A East standings. It was the franchise’s first season of play after relocating to Worcester from Rhode Island.

Correction: Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this post incorrectly stated when the Boston Red Sox season was scheduled to start. The story has been updated. We regret the error.

