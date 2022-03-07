© 2022 Connecticut Public

National GOP see opportunity to win Connecticut House seat

By The Associated Press
Published March 7, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST

National Republicans see an opportunity in western Connecticut to finally win one of the state’s five long-Democratic-held congressional districts in November.

They're hoping voter discontent with the Biden administration coupled with rising inflation will help provide the momentum needed to flip the seat. In a sign of the party’s seriousness, Ronna McDaniel, chairperson of the National Republican Committee, made a rare appearance in Connecticut on Wednesday to mark the opening of a GOP “community center” in Democratic-heavy New Britain.

It's a key city in the 5th Congressional District, which is now held by two-term U.S. Rep Jahana Hayes.

