© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

UConn doesn’t let off the gas in ninth straight conference tournament championship victory

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
Joe AmonAyannah Brown
Published March 8, 2022 at 12:49 AM EST
1 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) wins the Most Outstanding Player after defeating the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East Championship on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public
2 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies players celebrate winning during the women's Big East Tournament championship game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
3 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
Evina Westbrook receives a lick from the UConn Huskies mascot prior to the women's Big East Tournament final between the Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public
4 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies starters during the women's Big East Tournament final game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
5 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
The opening ceremony prior to the start of the women's Big East Tournament final between the Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public
6 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) high fives forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) prior to the start of the women's Big East Tournament final game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
7 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma during the women's Big East Tournament final game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
8 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20), Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers go for the ball over Villanova Wildcats forward Maddy Siegrist (20) during the women's Big East Tournament final game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
9 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) forces a turnover during the women's Big East Tournament final game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
10 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
Villanova Wildcats head coach Denise Dillon coach her team during a time out of the women's Big East Tournament final game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
11 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) defends Villanova Wildcats guard Bella Runyan (32) during the Big East Championship on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
12 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) cheers as she hits a two point layup uncontested during the women's Big East Tournament final game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
13 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates a point with guard Nika Muhl (10) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) during the women's Big East Tournament final game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
14 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) goes for a loose ball during the women's Big East Tournament final between the Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public
15 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches play during the second half of the women's Big East Tournament championship game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
16 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) gets fouled by Villanova Wildcats forward Maddy Siegrist (20) during the third quarter of the women's Big East Tournament championship game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
17 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) goes up for a shot during the women's Big East Tournament final game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
18 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) passes around Villanova Wildcats guard Lucy Olsen (3) during the women's Big East Tournament final game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
19 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) comes down hard after going for a rebound during the women's Big East Tournament championship game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
20 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) comes down hard on a Villanova player going for a rebound during the second half of the women's Big East Tournament game between the Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public
21 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme (33) and UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) play defense during the women's Big East Tournament championship game between the UConn Huskies and Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
22 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) celebrates winning the Big East Championship after defeating the Villanova Wildcats 70-40 on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public
23 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies players hoist the championship trophy after winning the Big East Championship between over the Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
24 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) shows number one with her team after winning the Big East Tournament game between the Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public
25 of 25  — Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Villanova v UConn
UConn Huskies celebrate winning the Big East Championship over the Villanova Wildcats on March 7, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public

In the last nine years, there’s only been one team that’s shared a conference with the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team and beaten the Huskies. UConn was stunned by rival Villanova University back on February 9, 72-69 at home in Hartford.

“When they beat us, that one hurt,” senior Christyn Williams said. “We didn’t want to lose again to them. We just had our foot on the gas the entire game and we didn’t take it off.”

With the Big East Tournament championship on the line Monday night in Uncasville, UConn avenged its February loss in a 70-40 romp of the Wildcats. Williams was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. She said after the game that of her four conference tournament championships in four years at the school, this one was her favorite.

“This team has gone through so much over the course of this season,” Williams said after the game. “We had to work so hard to get to where we are right now, so this one just feels really good.”

UConn’s mastery of conference tournament play goes back further than Williams’ time in blue and white. The Huskies nabbed their ninth straight conference tournament championship Monday night. In this year’s conference tournament, UConn’s average margin of victory in each game it played this time around was 32. But, this school year has been anything but easy for the Huskies.
“We went through a stretch where we were so used to being hit with something,” senior Evina Westbrook said. “When we weren’t, it felt weird.”

Injuries depleted the roster. Over a seven-game stretch in December and January, the Huskies lost three games and two key players--sophomore Paige Bueckers and freshman Azzi Fudd. The Huskies even fell out of the first 10 spots in the national Top 25 for the first time in 16 years.
But now, the team is healthy. Westbrook says it feels good to have everyone back.

“You can tell in the way that we play,” Westbrook, who had a team-high 13 points, said after the Huskies won the Big East tournament.

Since the team’s last loss against Villanova, the Huskies have won 10 straight games. UConn’s defense has stifled opponents of late. The Wildcats shot 32 percent from the field in the game and UConn grabbed 17 more defensive rebounds than Villanova.

Even head coach Geno Auriemma felt this one—out of his 27 conference championship victories—was remarkable.

“When you have this many young players and you have all of the stuff that’s going on—the COVID and the injuries, everybody missing games--to have everybody there at one time to be able to participate and to celebrate, this one was a lot of fun,” Auriemma said.

Auriemma said that the recent stretch proved to his players that they could win without Bueckers, the Associated Press College Player of the Year from last season. She’s working her way back from a fractured leg. Bueckers has played in the last five games, but Auriemma says she’s got a lot of work to do.

“She has her good days mentally, she has her bad days mentally,” Auriemma said. “We’ve got to get her physically feeling better, but I think she has to get her mind right now because she hasn’t been in that mode in three months.”

He calls that “job number one.”

There’s that job and the task of completing the team’s first national championship season in six years.

The NCAA tournament begins on March 18. UConn finds out this Sunday who it’s next opponent will be.

News
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Joe Amon
Joe Amon is a Visuals Editor II with Connecticut Public’s Visuals department. As a photojournalist he has covered breaking news, sports and long form storytelling across the United States.
See stories by Joe Amon
Ayannah Brown
See stories by Ayannah Brown