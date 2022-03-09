Connecticut's average gas price just hit an all-time high

Connecticut gas prices hit an all-time high today with AAA reporting the average price in Connecticut for a gallon of gasoline was $4.41.

That’s two cents higher than a previous record set in July 2008.

According to AAA , the average price has increased 66 cents in the last week and is $1.60 higher than one year ago.

AAA said Wednesday the national average also hit a new record high today of $4.25.

“The national average is up 8 cents overnight, up 60 cents in a week, up 79 cents in a month and $1.46 higher than this time last year,” said Tracy Noble with AAA, in an email.

AAA has tracked gas prices nationally and by state since 2000.

“As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, the price of crude oil continues to soar, leading to higher pump prices in the U.S. and, AAA expects the upward current trend to continue in step,” Noble said. “A ban of crude imports from Russia to the U.S. and other countries will likely cause prices to continue to rise to reflect tightening global oil supplies.”

As Connecticut Public Radio has reported , gas prices are the result of a combination of international market forces and, to a lesser extent, federal and state taxes.

Katie Dykes, commissioner of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said her office continues to monitor fluctuations in gas prices on a real-time basis.

“We’ve been coordinating with the Commissioner of Consumer Protection and with Attorney General Tong on their responsibilities to look out for price gouging and make sure that consumers are not being taken advantage of in this period of volatile prices,” Dykes said.