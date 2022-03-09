© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Wet snow expected Wednesday with up to 3 inches is possible

Connecticut Public Radio | By By Tyler Jankoski
Published March 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST

A storm will bring wet snow to much of Connecticut Wednesday. Temperatures will stay just above freezing in many places, so we don't expect a major impact.

Wet snow will develop in the morning and last most of the day, with temperatures in the mid 30s. An accumulation of up to 3 inches is possible — especially on unpaved areas where the ground tends to be colder.

Drier brighter weather is forecasted for Thursday and Friday with highs near 50.

Another storm is expected to bring rain Saturday with damaging winds possible at night.

