An advocate for Connecticut petroleum businesses says gas stations have little control over gas prices

As gas prices has risen to record levels recently, the first people to hear complaints from the public are often the owners or operators of gas stations.

To talk about what they can and can’t control regarding prices, Connecticut Energy Marketers Association President Chris Herb joined All Things Considered.

He discussed how much control stations have over the price they charge, why he thinks the current high gas prices could uncharacteristically affect consumer demand this time, and how high he thinks price could go.