An advocate for Connecticut petroleum businesses says gas stations have little control over gas prices

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published March 14, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT
A motorist pumps gasoline at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022.

As gas prices has risen to record levels recently, the first people to hear complaints from the public are often the owners or operators of gas stations.

To talk about what they can and can’t control regarding prices, Connecticut Energy Marketers Association President Chris Herb joined All Things Considered.

He discussed how much control stations have over the price they charge, why he thinks the current high gas prices could uncharacteristically affect consumer demand this time, and how high he thinks price could go.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
