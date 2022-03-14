© 2022 Connecticut Public

Bueckers, Clark among returning stars in women's NCAA field

By The Associated Press
Published March 14, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark are back in the women's basketball NCAA Tournament after taking center stage last year in one of the most anticipated women's Sweet 16 games.

Bueckers and UConn are a No. 2 seed in this year's field. Clark has Iowa back in the tournament as well. But they're not the only stars to watch.

Baylor's NaLyssa Smith, Stanford's Haley Jones, South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Louisville's Emily Engstler all are capable of leading their teams to the women's title on basketball courts that'll be emblazoned with “March Madness” for the first time.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
