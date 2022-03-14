Lamont Calls For 'Holiday' From Gas Tax

Gov. Ned Lamont told reporters Monday that he is working with Connecticut legislators to possibly temporally suspend one of the state's two taxes on gasoline.

Lamont said he is seeking a "holiday" on the 25-cent-state-per-gallon tax on gross gas receipts through June 30.

“I met with legislative leadership on both sides of the aisle. I think I can tell you there was strong consensus that now is the time to provide immediate relief,” Lamont said.

The pause in the tax would not come without a cost for the state. Lamont estimated the state would loose as much as $90 million in revenue.

Gas prices have skyrocketed in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Connecticut has gone up 84 cents just in the last month.

Lamont said he hopes the tax cuts he proposed for next fiscal year will ease the burden on residents after July 1.

State legislators are meeting on the proposal with the hope of approving the removal of the tax by the end of the week.