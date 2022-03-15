© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Coast Guard museum gets boost to begin summer construction

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 15, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT

A project to build a Coast Guard museum in New London could begin preliminary construction this summer after getting a boost from the federal government.

An omnibus bill passed by the House last week contains $50 million for the museum. Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said in a statement that the Coast Guard is the only long-standing branch of the armed services without its own museum and that the project will bring jobs and tourism dollars to the state.

The head of an association raising money for the project says $81 million has been raised so far.

Tags

News Latest NewsConnecticut
The Associated Press
Related Content