Coast Guard museum gets boost to begin summer construction

A project to build a Coast Guard museum in New London could begin preliminary construction this summer after getting a boost from the federal government.

An omnibus bill passed by the House last week contains $50 million for the museum. Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said in a statement that the Coast Guard is the only long-standing branch of the armed services without its own museum and that the project will bring jobs and tourism dollars to the state.

The head of an association raising money for the project says $81 million has been raised so far.