News

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says the city is making progress

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published March 16, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT
“You get as far as you can as fast as you can and that’s what we’re trying to do – we’re trying to continue to see economic development and investment come in,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin after declaring victory.
Frankie Graziano
/
Connecticut Public Radio
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and supporters.

A day after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin delivered his State of the City Address, the mayor joined "All Things Considered" to discuss a variety of issues, including:

  • Hartford's progress in lowering crime
  • the Mayor's desire for Hartford to be a "tech hub,"
  • An open street days program called "DominGO",
  • the Mayor's intention to reduce Property Taxes,
  • the Mayor's thoughts on Hartford's role in the Kosta Diamanitis controversy,
  • why now is the time to let someone other than the state dispose of Hartford's garbage,
  • his health,
  • his future aspirations.
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
