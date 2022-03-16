Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says the city is making progress

A day after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin delivered his State of the City Address, the mayor joined "All Things Considered" to discuss a variety of issues, including:

Hartford's progress in lowering crime



the Mayor's desire for Hartford to be a "tech hub,"



An open street days program called "DominGO",



the Mayor's intention to reduce Property Taxes,



the Mayor's thoughts on Hartford's role in the Kosta Diamanitis controversy,



why now is the time to let someone other than the state dispose of Hartford's garbage,



his health,



his future aspirations.