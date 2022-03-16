Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says the city is making progress
A day after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin delivered his State of the City Address, the mayor joined "All Things Considered" to discuss a variety of issues, including:
- Hartford's progress in lowering crime
- the Mayor's desire for Hartford to be a "tech hub,"
- An open street days program called "DominGO",
- the Mayor's intention to reduce Property Taxes,
- the Mayor's thoughts on Hartford's role in the Kosta Diamanitis controversy,
- why now is the time to let someone other than the state dispose of Hartford's garbage,
- his health,
- his future aspirations.